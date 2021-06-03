STRAKS Price Tops $0.0033 (STAK)

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, STRAKS has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STRAKS has a market cap of $78,033.42 and $12.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,943.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,841.12 or 0.07295519 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $716.15 or 0.01838965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.84 or 0.00490056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.38 or 0.00178166 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.74 or 0.00790218 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.65 or 0.00484432 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007398 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.48 or 0.00440321 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STAK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling STRAKS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the exchanges listed above.

