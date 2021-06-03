Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $69.32

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.32 and last traded at $70.26, with a volume of 1217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $290.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.93%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after buying an additional 166,627 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Strategic Education by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Strategic Education by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

