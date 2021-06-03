Strong Market Cap Achieves $20.03 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, Strong has traded up 25.9% against the US dollar. Strong has a total market cap of $20.03 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $144.87 or 0.00375483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00067689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00317510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.82 or 0.00235392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $457.97 or 0.01186984 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,553.08 or 0.99922850 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033524 BTC.

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

