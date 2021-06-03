SUKU (SUKU) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last week, SUKU has traded down 4.4% against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a total market cap of $45.03 million and $906,355.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

