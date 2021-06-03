Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) versus Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) Financial Comparison

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) and Scully Royalty (NYSE:SRL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Summit State Bank and Scully Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Scully Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00

Scully Royalty has a consensus price target of $78.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.72%. Given Scully Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scully Royalty is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit State Bank and Scully Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.39 $10.52 million N/A N/A Scully Royalty $44.37 million 3.98 $280,000.00 N/A N/A

Summit State Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scully Royalty.

Profitability

This table compares Summit State Bank and Scully Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit State Bank 27.35% N/A N/A Scully Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.5% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.4% of Scully Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Scully Royalty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Scully Royalty beats Summit State Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial loans and leases; lines of credit; commercial real estate, small business administration, residential mortgage, and construction loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as term loans, credit lines to individuals, equipment loans, and business lines of credit. Its loan products also comprise loans for accounts receivable and inventory financing, loans to agriculture-related businesses, and equipment and expansion financing programs. In addition, the company provides Internet and telephone banking; and other services, such as banking by appointment, online banking, direct payroll and social security deposits, letters of credit, access to national automated teller machine networks, courier, safe deposit boxes, night depository facilities, notary, travelers checks, lockbox, and banking by mail. Further, it offers cash management and electronic bill payment services. The company operates through five depository offices located in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park, Healdsburg, and Petaluma, as well as loan production offices in Roseville, California and Scottsdale, Arizona. Summit State Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries. The company was formerly known as MFC Bancorp Ltd. and changed its name to Scully Royalty Ltd. in June 2019. Scully Royalty Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

