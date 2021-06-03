Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.57)-($0.55) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company issued revenue guidance of $233-236 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $234.11 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 guidance to ($0.14) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of -12.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.13 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507 over the last 90 days.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

