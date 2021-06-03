Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $56.1-57.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.39 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY22 guidance to ($0.57)-($0.55) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SUMO traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.66. 1,117,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,381,288. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.36.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 755,613 shares of company stock worth $14,754,507.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

