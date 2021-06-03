Sumokoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $273,067.00 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $273,067.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sumokoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $308.81 or 0.00788371 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003358 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 34,270,024 coins and its circulating supply is 27,570,024 coins. The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.