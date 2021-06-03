Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

SUI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.03. 449,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $171.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.05.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.