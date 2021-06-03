Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Now Covered by UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.86.
SUI stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.03. 449,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $132.65 and a 1 year high of $171.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.05.
In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Dearing sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $2,458,335.00. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $8,356,915 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Sun Communities by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Sun Communities Company Profile
Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.
