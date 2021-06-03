SUN (SUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $148.44 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded up 30.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $281.76 million and $148.44 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.70 or 0.00102063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00067534 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.82 or 0.00313339 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.75 or 0.00249872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.01146914 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,993.41 or 1.00194825 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00032890 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,280,157 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

