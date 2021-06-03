Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,972 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.23% of Sunnova Energy International worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 166.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 144.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $19,185,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth $242,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVA opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 124.34% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.42.

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

