SuperCoin (SUPER) Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

SuperCoin (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. SuperCoin has a market cap of $103,928.15 and approximately $18.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SuperCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperCoin has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperCoin Coin Profile

SUPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 53,210,708 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SuperCoin is supercoin.nl

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

