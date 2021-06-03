SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.20 Million

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001981 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a total market capitalization of $76.20 million and $10.46 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000498 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.69 or 0.00396521 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00014018 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SUPER is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

