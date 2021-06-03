SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.92 on Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002369 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. SuperLauncher has a total market cap of $3.78 million and $62,657.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00069740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00318017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.87 or 0.00238671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.01203070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,893.58 or 0.99956328 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00034110 BTC.

SuperLauncher Coin Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,483 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.