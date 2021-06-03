SureRemit (RMT) Trading 33.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One SureRemit coin can currently be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and $34,333.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00070792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00304728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.76 or 0.00225301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.06 or 0.01196506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,952.16 or 1.00001185 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00034103 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit was first traded on June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.