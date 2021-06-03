SushiSwap (SUSHI) Tops One Day Volume of $340.44 Million

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. SushiSwap has a market cap of $1.57 billion and $340.44 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can currently be bought for about $12.35 or 0.00032619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00078529 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $374.87 or 0.00990275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00052324 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.72 or 0.09318895 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SUSHI is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 222,667,717 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

