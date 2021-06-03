Swarm City Reaches Market Cap of $513,430.81 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Swarm City has a market capitalization of $513,430.81 and approximately $19.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for $0.0601 or 0.00000160 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00079322 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004481 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.77 or 0.00991681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.97 or 0.09944007 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00052403 BTC.

Swarm City Coin Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

