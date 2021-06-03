Swingby (SWINGBY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $32.09 Million

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last week, Swingby has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $32.09 million and $772,291.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00067086 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.27 or 0.00307175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00078819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00025041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,609,734 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

