Swipe Price Reaches $2.17 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Swipe has a market cap of $206.46 million and $173.14 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00005746 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Swipe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00078934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00024844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.69 or 0.00989910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,534.05 or 0.09361802 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052408 BTC.

About Swipe

Swipe (CRYPTO:SXP) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 239,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 95,181,302 coins. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token . Swipe’s official Twitter account is @SwipeWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.