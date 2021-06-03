Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,800 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,407 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Maximus worth $12,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 93.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $90.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.71 million. Maximus had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.