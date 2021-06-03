Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,300 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Blueprint Medicines worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BPMC. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter valued at $218,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BPMC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.87.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $87.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.67. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.08. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 27.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

