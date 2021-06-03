Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,700 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Essent Group worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 187,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74. Essent Group Ltd. has a one year low of $30.75 and a one year high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

