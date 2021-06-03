Swiss National Bank Acquires 4,100 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $75.26 and a one year high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -186.96 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.40, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

