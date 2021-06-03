Swiss National Bank Buys 2,300 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Fate Therapeutics worth $13,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,510,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,625 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,642,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,446,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 972,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,438,000 after acquiring an additional 690,286 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on FATE shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $58.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 461.69% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $2,308,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $11,150,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Yu-Waye Chu sold 3,275 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $272,807.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,597,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,275 shares of company stock worth $7,653,058 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.