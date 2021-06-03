Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.13% of Morningstar worth $12,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $234.48 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total transaction of $2,503,261.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,710,892.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total transaction of $2,531,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,638,632 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,953,787.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,508 shares of company stock worth $47,963,573. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.