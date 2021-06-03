Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of J2 Global worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after acquiring an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $42,460,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,581,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth $17,047,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in J2 Global by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after acquiring an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global stock opened at $126.35 on Thursday. J2 Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.24 and a 1-year high of $135.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.81.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JCOM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.