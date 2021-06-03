Swiss National Bank Has $11.74 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 191.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.11.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 27.23% and a negative return on equity of 64.00%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.72.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

