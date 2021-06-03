Swiss National Bank Has $11.97 Million Stock Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,500 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of TripAdvisor worth $11,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $237,695,000 after acquiring an additional 224,268 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,583,587 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after buying an additional 820,640 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,195 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 463,599 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,220,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in TripAdvisor by 46,457.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,042,887 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $56,097,000 after buying an additional 1,040,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRIP shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.59.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $42.44 on Thursday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 78.84% and a negative return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

