Swiss National Bank Has $12.11 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Fox Factory worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Fox Factory by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Fox Factory by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total value of $510,316.21. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

FOXF opened at $152.55 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a one year low of $69.95 and a one year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.81.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

