Swiss National Bank Has $12.20 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Eagle Materials worth $12,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $144.31 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.40 and a 1 year high of $153.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.00.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $388,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.88, for a total value of $437,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,089 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,174. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

