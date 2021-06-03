Swiss National Bank Has $12.58 Million Stake in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 351,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of HollyFrontier worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 18.4% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 37,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 48.2% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 41,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in HollyFrontier by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 23,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 20.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.12. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72 and a beta of 1.79.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

