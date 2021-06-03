Swiss National Bank Has $12.87 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.93, for a total value of $2,618,818.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,487,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,881,386.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 793,779 shares of company stock valued at $58,760,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $67.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.89 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.03.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.