Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Perrigo worth $12,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 3,393.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

In other Perrigo news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $103,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,441 shares in the company, valued at $348,528.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $47.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.10. Perrigo Company plc has a 12-month low of $38.20 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.95.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Perrigo from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Perrigo in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perrigo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.