Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $58.35

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.35 and last traded at $57.40, with a volume of 9882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCMWY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.36. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Swisscom AG will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

