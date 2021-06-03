SYNC Network Price Up 8.5% This Week (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $5.23 million and $92,919.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0455 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00524757 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004320 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00022464 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.26 or 0.01443011 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 143,603,127 coins and its circulating supply is 114,971,822 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

