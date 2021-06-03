Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.90% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $17,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the period.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $18.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.65. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $27.85. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak purchased 13,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.11 per share, with a total value of $197,074.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,963. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNDX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.