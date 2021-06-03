SynLev Market Capitalization Achieves $117,127.80 (SYN)

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One SynLev coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. SynLev has a market capitalization of $117,127.80 and $106,215.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SynLev has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00082595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00024386 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.89 or 0.01015365 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00052768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,615.19 or 0.09366655 BTC.

SynLev Profile

SynLev (CRYPTO:SYN) is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official message board is medium.com/@synlev . The official website for SynLev is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SynLev should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

