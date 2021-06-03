SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of SYNNEX worth $11,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 960.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 576,465 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,941,000 after purchasing an additional 384,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,416,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $582,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,225.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 10,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total transaction of $1,190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,790.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNX. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. SYNNEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of SNX opened at $126.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.71. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $129.64.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

