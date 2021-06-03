Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) versus GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Head to Head Analysis

Sysmex (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Sysmex pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. GN Store Nord A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Sysmex pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GN Store Nord A/S pays out 10.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sysmex and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sysmex 0 3 0 0 2.00 GN Store Nord A/S 0 2 2 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Sysmex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sysmex and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sysmex 10.29% 10.73% 7.91% GN Store Nord A/S 11.27% 34.97% 10.42%

Risk & Volatility

Sysmex has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sysmex and GN Store Nord A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sysmex $2.88 billion 7.02 $312.66 million $0.75 64.32 GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 5.61 $191.81 million $4.43 56.69

Sysmex has higher revenue and earnings than GN Store Nord A/S. GN Store Nord A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sysmex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Sysmex on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sysmex

Sysmex Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. The company offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. It also provides urine formed sediment analysis systems; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS. In addition, the company offers cancer lymph node metastasis testing systems to detect information to help in diagnosing lymph node metastasis; cancer genome profiling systems; and cytogenic testing and lab assay services. It is also involved in the development and sale of software for diagnostic information systems; provision of facility management, office, and welfare services; development, manufacture, and sale of nucleic acid analogs; development, operation, and maintenance of IT solutions, platforms, and applications related to digital medicine; marketing, development, design, manufacture, sale, and after-sales service related to medical robots; and distribution and after sales support of medical devices and reagents for biotechnology, medical technology, and molecular cell analysis. The company serves national and other public hospitals, private hospitals, universities, research institutes, other medical institutions, etc. It also exports its products to approximately 190 countries. The company was formerly known as TOA Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Sysmex Corporation in October 1998. Sysmex Corporation was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Kobe, Japan.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer segments in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products. The company offers its products under the ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott, FalCom, and Audigy brands. GN Store Nord A/S was founded in 1869 and is based in Ballerup, Denmark.

