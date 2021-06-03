Tadpole Finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $53,103.00 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $53,103.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be purchased for about $13.79 or 0.00035577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.32 or 0.00328487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.64 or 0.00236444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.99 or 0.01191955 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003637 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00034366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,896.93 or 1.00356813 BTC.

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b

