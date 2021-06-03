Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

TPI Fund Managers Ltd reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,566 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 3.6% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $23,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

NYSE TSM traded down $0.99 on Thursday, hitting $117.96. 104,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,852,479. The stock has a market cap of $611.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.85. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

