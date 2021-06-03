TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $30.02

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.02 and last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 472632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TAL shares. Benchmark reduced their price target on TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -184.16 and a beta of 0.07.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 448.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,877 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in TAL Education Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 717,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,641,000 after acquiring an additional 74,084 shares in the last quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,716,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $600,000.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

