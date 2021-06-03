Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.50.

TNEYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TNEYF opened at $2.38 on Thursday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Alberta Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater in Alberta, as well as in the Veteran, Consort, and Esther area of southeast Alberta and North Hoosier, Milton, and Coleville area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons and Banff light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties.

