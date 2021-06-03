Tap (XTP) Price Hits $0.0015

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Tap has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $344,682.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

XTP is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tap’s official website is www.tap.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

