Tap (XTP) Trading Down 23.3% This Week

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 3rd. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tap has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $344,682.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tap has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00082109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.29 or 0.01013531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,588.98 or 0.09296254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052089 BTC.

About Tap

Tap (XTP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Tap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

