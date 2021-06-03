Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.04% from the company’s previous close.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.06.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.11. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20 and a beta of 3.05.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

