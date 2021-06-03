Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 0.9% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 11.5% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target stock opened at $227.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $210.25. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $229.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,218 shares of company stock valued at $9,483,744. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

