TCW Special Purpose Acquisition (NYSE:TSPQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.63

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.63 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 4626 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, industrial, or consumer sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

