TD Securities Begins Coverage on Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF)

Analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

CPXWF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC raised their price target on Capital Power from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Capital Power from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.06. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $19.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

