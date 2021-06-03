TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Hits $0.0072 on Major Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 37.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 131.6% against the U.S. dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $90,108.33 and approximately $1,237.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009747 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015027 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $252.88 or 0.00652439 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,429,563 coins. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars.

